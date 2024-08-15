Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

One man is dead after being hit while entering a parked vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 101

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 1:30 pm
Published 1:40 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – An adult man has died after being sideswiped by a passing vehicle while he was trying to get into a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway 101 east of Gaviota Thursday.

Despite the best efforts by bystanders, including a cardiologist and two electrical linemen with an automated external defibrillator (AED) device, the man was pronounced dead at the scene shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The number two lane on southbound Highway 101 remains closed as California Highway Patrol conducts their investigation of the incident detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

fatal traffic collision
highway 101
KEYT
pedestrian-involved incident
santa barbara county
santa barbara county fire department

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

