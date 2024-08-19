New Santa Barbara school year starts with multiple paths to college and jobs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Unified School District has a road map set for students at all levels to launch a college career successfully or get into a vocation on a faster track than in the past.

This is the first week of school. It's a fresh start across the board for many students at their new grade level, but for seniors, it is a pathway to many opportunities beyond high school when they graduate in June of 2025.

Superintendent Hilda Maldonado walked across the Santa Barbara High School campus and said each high school has some specialized classes that stand out.

At Santa Barbara High, a newly built Visual Arts Design Academy (VADA) classroom has a wide footprint and high ceiling.

Tables for group learning are on wheels and can be relocated in different shapes.

Shelves are stocked with supplies ready to be opened and put to creative use.

Santa Barbara High has an enrollment this year of about 1950. 500 are freshmen.

At San Marcos High, a Health Career Academy offers learning in three key areas: patient care, community care, and mental health care.

Dos Pueblos High has an honored technology program and upgraded journalism program with modern video gathering and editing equipment.

The school is celebrating its 100th anniversary at the Anapamu site with a landmark main building.

There is also a strict cell phone policy requiring students to turn in their cell phones at the start of each class and get them at the end (except for emergencies).

The district says student productivity has been found to be going up with fewer distractions from cell phones.

The policy was recently praised by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Students heading to graduation are being offered some of the most versatile choices.

They can go to Santa Barbara City College on the Promise Program with books and tuition for free.

They can go to a four-year college.

Or go directly into a vocational program to get a skill set that can be put to use quickly in the workplace.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)