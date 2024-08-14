Skip to Content
One million dollar grant helps Habitat for Humanity upgrade mobile homes in disrepair

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Financial help may assist some financially challenged mobile home owners with repairs to protect their property.

A new $1-million grant has just come in to the Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara).

The grant came from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) to support its Critical Home Repair program.

The grant will help Habitat Santa Barbara to repair and, in some cases, replace local mobile homes in need of critical health and safety repairs.

There is also a program that goes beyond mobile homes already in place.

The existing Critical Home Repair program will continue to operate with funds from community and private donations.

The organization says community members can apply for the mobile home repair program if they live between Gaviota and Carpinteria.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

