Historic Landmark Commission considers re-imagined Franceschi House property

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Historic Landmark Commission members listened to a presentation about the history of the Francesci House in Santa Barbara.

The house originally belonged to Dr. Francesco Franceschi.

Franceschi introduced plants and vegetables to the area in the early 1900s before returning to Italy for a business venture.

Social reformer and philanthropist Alden Freeman purchased the home in 1926 and added his own personal touches before transforming it into a public space.

After the city was gifted the property in 1931 the Pearl Chase Society and others tried repeatedly to restore the 3 story home.

It's deteriorating condition and hilltop location made it too costly and challenging.

Emiliano Marini spoke during the commission's public comment period and urged the city not to demolish the home. He even said he could be hired to do the work like he has done in his Italian homeland.

The home is located in the heart of the 15 plus acre Francesci Park at the intersection of Mission Ridge and Franceschi Rd.

Pearl Chase Society Member Rick Closson has said there is a plan to make a viewing platform on the footprint of the house.

The plan would keep historic medallions honor contributing members of the community.

Community meetings began in February and resulted in a proposal made of compromises.

Community members said they want it to be a quite, contemplative, whimsical place to enjoy the view.

Although some Commission Members would like to see the home saved, the majority raised hands in agreement with the current to only keep its footprint.

The goal now is to receive positive comments for design development that will lead to a collaboration before entering a formal application phase.

