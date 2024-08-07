Skip to Content
Child transported with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Casitas Pass Road Wednesday

KEYT
By
today at 5:39 pm
Published 5:45 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – A child was transported to Cottage Hospital with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the 1500 block of Casitas Pass Road, northeast of Carpinteria Wednesday.

The identity of the child has not been made publicly available at this time and is likely pending notification of their next of kin.

According to the California Highway Patrol-Santa Barbara Office (CHP), Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office transported the child to Cottage Hospital from the scene.

This is a breaking news incident and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

