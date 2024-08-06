Access to Summerland Beach is shut off for four days due to work at the Lookout Park entrance

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - During the heart of summer, those looking forward to a day at the beach in Summerland are being turned away from Lookout Park.

Work is underway at the Union Pacific Rail Crossing where the entrance to the park is located near Wallace Ave. and Lookout Park Rd.

Monday night, barricades and large lights were set up and crews were doing some of the work during the overnight hours.

The project is taking place through Thursday, August 8. The park will be completely inaccessible during the work.

