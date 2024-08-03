DUI collision causes road closure at Yaonali and Calle Cesar Chavez

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department helped a pedestrian to the hospital after a DUI driver ran into them at 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The car then ran through a gas meter on the opposite side of the road, crashed into a building and caused a gas leak with an emergency shutdown, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

All roadways were expected to reopen for traffic at around 10 a.m. Saturday and the injured pedestrian was transported to Cottage Hospital for moderate injuries, detailed the SBPD.

The driver was found and arrested for felony DUI and hit and run while the patient is expected to make a full recovery, explained the SBPD.

This remains an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.