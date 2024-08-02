The Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival celebrates 27 years of music and scholarships

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – This Saturday night some of the top mariachi performers will be on the stage at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The event is celebrating its 27th year as a non-profit that uses proceeds for local youth scholarships throughout Santa Barbara County.

Winners of the 2024 scholarships will be in attendance and given free tickets.

The Festival President Miguel Avila said, "we cover the Mexican culture, the beautiful Mexican mariachi music, the singers, the artists and then we cover history, Mexican history and then we cover the money, the funding, already over a million dollars for Latino students for scholarships for college."

The festival has a full line up starting at 5 p.m. Many of the performers are here from Mexico for this special event.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival.