Mercado construction underway for the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thousands of people will be descending on downtown Santa Barbara for four days during the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days, and most will, at some point, visit De la Guerra Plaza.

El Mercado De La Guerra construction began Saturday with multiple booths organized by volunteers and non-profit groups. They will be part of the sales of food and treats from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 31- August 3.

There will also be vendors on De la Guerra Street from Anacapa St. to State St.

Old Spanish Days said it has more requests for spaces than it had room for this year.

This is the only mercado when, in the past, there have been two.

That allowed more groups to sell their goods and raise funds for their organizations.

This year, the downtown Mercado will have a variety of traditional foods and some new vendors. This includes tortas, tamales, chili bowls, a "Fiesta" hot dog, soft serve ice cream, croissants, and churros.

No alcohol will be served in the plaza.

There is also a main stage where performers from the local dance studios will be putting on shows throughout each day.

At night, a variety pack of bands will perform.

The ribbon cutting to open the Mercado De La Guerra will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information go to: Old Spanish Days