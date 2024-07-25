Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Firefighters are responding to a vehicle rollover in Los Alamos

Vehicle Rollover
@SBCFireInfo
By
Updated
today at 11:13 pm
Published 11:08 pm

Los Alamos,Calif- Firefighter responded to a vehicle rollover in Los Alamos Thursday evening.

Santa Barbara County says a male solo driver struck a powerline and tree with his pickup truck on the 101 northbound highway near Alisos Canyon road, causing a power outage in the area .

Heavy extraction was required, the male driver did suffered moderate injures and was transported to Marion ER.

Accordingt to the PG&E website the estamtes time for the power to be restored is by 4 A.M.

We'll keep you updated once more infromation comes into our newsroom .

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content