Firefighters are responding to a vehicle rollover in Los Alamos

Los Alamos,Calif- Firefighter responded to a vehicle rollover in Los Alamos Thursday evening.

Santa Barbara County says a male solo driver struck a powerline and tree with his pickup truck on the 101 northbound highway near Alisos Canyon road, causing a power outage in the area .

Heavy extraction was required, the male driver did suffered moderate injures and was transported to Marion ER.

Accordingt to the PG&E website the estamtes time for the power to be restored is by 4 A.M.

We'll keep you updated once more infromation comes into our newsroom .