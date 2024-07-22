The El Desfile Historico Fiesta parade in Santa Barbara will have two Grand Marshals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For the 100th anniversary, the El Desfile Historico will have two Grand Marshals.

1976 El Presidente Rudy Castillo and radio host and community non-profit leader Catherine Remak will be in the honored seats for the parade on Aug. 2.

Castillo, the oldest living past El Presidente, has always felt Old Spanish Days was, "the best..... I think it is the best thing that could happen to Santa Barbara."

Remak has consistently brought Old Spanish Days spirits, dignitaries, and historians on her radio show at K-LITE.

She says, "[T]he love, the theme of just getting people out and celebrating, and I think we need that sense of unity right now."

The two grand marshals are an enthusiastic pair for Fiesta, the city's largest and most historic event.

El Presidente Brian Schwabecher said, "[T]o have the two of them representing the diversity and inclusiveness of this organization and this festival this year, very excited."

The Grand Marshals will be in a special carriage at the Fiesta Parade on Aug. 2, where thousands of people will cheer them on the Cabrillo Boulevard parade route.

"They love Fiesta and they love the parade," said Schwabecher.

They have deep memories from their years as participants, supporters or announcers with Old Spanish Days.

"My first memory of La Fiesta Pequeña was as a three-year-old perched on my father's shoulders. He was 6-foot-4 so I had a great view," she said.

Schwabecher said they are, "two locals who understand the importance of this celebration to the entire community. I think that is a really important aspect of this, particularly the 100th anniversary."

"I can't say enough for all the people that I have met, talked to enjoyed, it's unbelievable," said Castillo. "What a journey."

For more information go to: Old Spanish Days