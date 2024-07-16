Old Town Goleta businesses remind shoppers they are open during busy construction and restriping project

GOLETA, Calif. – Old Town Goleta is getting a newer look. The Project Connect plan has many phases and the latest is changing the driving and biking pattern on Hollister Ave. east of Fairview.

New striping has gone down along with a change in the parking configuration on the north side of the street.

Businesses in the area have actively put the word out that they are open during construction. A video is on Instagram with the faces and words of many owners welcoming customers to keep coming into the area even though it has a large work project underway.

This is the largest capital project of the year in Goleta.

The city says Monday night into Tuesday morning crews were installing green directional paint in portions of the new bicycle lanes on Hollister Avenue in Old Town. They also installed parking signs and wheel stops at the back-in angled parking stalls. More timed parking signs are also going up.

The city has also provided a video on "how to master" the backed in parking method: https://youtu.be/yBpYQpAaNlc.

Currently parking is free at three designated public parking lots: Community West Bank (corner of Pine Avenue and Hollister Avenue), Orange Avenue Lot, and Carson Street (between Orange Avenue and Fairview Avenue).

The city said: once completed, the Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project will feature:

One vehicle lane in each direction

Painted median

Dedicated bike lanes in each direction

Back-in, angled 90-minute parking along the north side of Hollister Avenue

Improved pavement

New traffic signals

For more information go to: Project Connect or call 805-690-5116.