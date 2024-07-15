Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara kicks off summer resource program for teens

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has kicked of a summer resource program for teens.

Readiness, Well-Being, and Culture is a free, five-week program for Housing Authority youth entering grades 9 to 12.

The program provides focused activities that promote educational opportunities, social-emotional support, and cultural awareness.

Through a collaboration with Cal-SOAP, youth will engage in college readiness and educational activities, including workshops focused on UC, Cal State, and community college entrance requirements.

Students will also be introduced to financial aid, tutoring, and college campus tours.

The program focuses on promoting cultural awareness to cultivate a stronger sense of self for diverse students.

Leaders of the Housing Authority hope the program will enhance students’ academic performance and critical thinking skills, and social and community engagement.

For more information, contact Hector Avila, Resident Programs Specialist, at: (805) 897-1044 or havila@hacsb.org.