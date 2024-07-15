One man hospitalised after semi-truck rollover on Highway 101 south of Tajiguas exit Saturday

GOLETA, Calif.– One man was transported in critical condition after a semi-truck collision with an embankment on southbound Highway 101, south of Tajiguas Landfill Road on Saturday.

The man was transported from the scene to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and no other injuries were reported as part of the incident stated the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The semi-truck went into the embankment on the southbound side of Highway 101 and blocked a single lane following the collision detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, about 20 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the crashed semi-truck and the California Department of Fish and Game as well as the U.S. Coast Guard were contacted to contain the fuel leak.