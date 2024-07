SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Old Spanish Days begin in a few weeks and celebrations are already underway.

The Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit performed at Casa de la Guerra during the annual Fiesta Tea on Sunday.

Native Daughters of the Golden West Parlor 126 hosted the event.

 Mark your calendars, Fiesta runs from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2024

(Video courtesy David Bolton)

