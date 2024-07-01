Harbor Patrol discovers sailboat that ran aground on East Beach in Santa Barbara Monday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 27-foot sailboat ran aground and was discovered by Harbor Patrol officers Monday morning on East Beach, about 500 yards south of Santa Barbara Pier.

The sailboat was identified by its registration number and the owner has been contacted explained Santa Barbara Harbor Operations.

According to non-profit Heal the Ocean, the sailboat is recoverable and would need to be re-floated during high tide Monday evening around 7 p.m. and no noticeable impact on the surrounding environment has been detected from the vessel.