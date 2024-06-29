Hiker’s ankle injury requires airlift for medical treatment on Cold Springs Trail

MONTECITO, Calif. – A hiker's ankle injury required a search and rescue team plus a helicopter airlift on the Cold Springs Trail Saturday at 2:56 p.m., according to the Montecito Fire District (MFD).

The hiker's Apple Watch notified first responders of the incident in an area of low cell services as both the Santa Barbara Search & Rescue Team and MFD helped lift the patient to safety.

More information will be provided on this incident as it becomes available to Your News Channel.