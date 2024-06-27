Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown posts community train safety alert

Courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
By
New
today at 12:37 pm
Published 12:50 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown posted a community alert about train safety after local teen Ryan Chapman was fatally struck by a train near Fernald Point in Montecito on Jun. 19 this year.

Sheriff Bill Brown provided the following safety tips:

  • Always Look Both Ways. Trains can come from any direction at any time.
  • Only Cross at Designated Crossings. Designated Crossings are marked by a sign, lights, or a gate.
  • If Lights are flashing or If the Gate is Down, Do Not Cross. Wait for the train to completely pass and for the gate to go back up before trying to cross. Never try to beat the train.
  • Do not walk on or along tracks. Trains are three feet wider than the tracks on both sides.
  • Trains Can Take Up to A Mile to Stop. By the time a locomotive engineer sees someone or something on the tracks, it is likely too late to stop.

You can check out the Sheriff's Community Alert Instagram message here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community alert
KEYT
Ryan Chapman
santa barbara county sheriff's office
train safety

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content