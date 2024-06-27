Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown posts community train safety alert

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown posted a community alert about train safety after local teen Ryan Chapman was fatally struck by a train near Fernald Point in Montecito on Jun. 19 this year.

Sheriff Bill Brown provided the following safety tips:

Always Look Both Ways. Trains can come from any direction at any time.

Only Cross at Designated Crossings. Designated Crossings are marked by a sign, lights, or a gate.

If Lights are flashing or If the Gate is Down, Do Not Cross. Wait for the train to completely pass and for the gate to go back up before trying to cross. Never try to beat the train.

Do not walk on or along tracks. Trains are three feet wider than the tracks on both sides.

Trains Can Take Up to A Mile to Stop. By the time a locomotive engineer sees someone or something on the tracks, it is likely too late to stop.

