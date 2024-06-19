Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

One person is dead following train incident off Fernald Point in Montecito Wednesday

Montecito Fire Protection District
By
today at 2:20 pm
Published 2:31 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a fatal train incident involving a male teenager near Fernald Point Lane in Montecito Wednesday.

According to the Montecito Fire Protection District, the male patient was declared dead at the scene and the response involving an engine, a paramedic squad, and a battalion chief is ongoing.

This is an emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
montecito
Montecito Fire Protection District
train versus person

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content