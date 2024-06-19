One person is dead following train incident off Fernald Point in Montecito Wednesday
MONTECITO, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a fatal train incident involving a male teenager near Fernald Point Lane in Montecito Wednesday.
According to the Montecito Fire Protection District, the male patient was declared dead at the scene and the response involving an engine, a paramedic squad, and a battalion chief is ongoing.
This is an emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.