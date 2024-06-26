State Street Advisory Committee members discuss options at special meeting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The State Street Advisory Committee took part in a special meeting that included a presentation by staff and volunteer designers.

Staff members broke proposals down into three portions of State Street.

They include an Entertainment District, a De La Guerra District and an Arts District between the 400 and 1300 blocks of State St.

Community Development Director Elias Isaacson said the proposals include different traffic plans.

“At the blocks above Carrillo Street staff recommended that one way traffic heading in a northerly direction would be reintroduced to the Street and include bike lanes in both directions," said Isaacson.

Other portions include flexible curb-less designs intended to increase foot traffic.

Committee members did not vote on any of the options, but they did break into discussion groups that offered feedback.

The committee also welcomed public comments at the beginning and end of the meeting.

Santa Barbara's new City Administrator Kelly McAdoo said public review will also be welcome when an administrative draft of the State Street Master Plan is released in late summer or fall.

The project is intended to revitalize the area's most famous street.

Sharon Rich who serves as President of the nonprofit Friends of State Street said investors will be ready to donate down the road.

More meeting will be needed before a final Master Plan goes before the Santa Barbara City Council.

The committee hopes that will happen in early 2025.

