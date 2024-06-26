Skip to Content
Juvenile boy arrested in connection with June chicken killings in Isla Vista

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
today at 6:09 pm
Published 6:18 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with an animal cruelty investigation involving the killing of four chickens outside of St. Michael's Episcopal Church on Jun. 19.

On Jun. 26, around 2:37 p.m., a community member spotted the 14-year-old near El Greco near Embarcadero Del Mar and called the Sheriff's Office stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the arrest.

Deputies took the boy into custody and "developed supporting evidence that the juvenile was in fact the suspect in this case" shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old was later released to his guardian and his case will be referred to juvenile court.

On Jun. 21, law enforcement turned to the community for help in locating the person responsible with images captured the day of the incident.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

