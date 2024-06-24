Downtown Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara hosts re-opening ribbon-cutting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Over the weekend, community members gathered at the Downtown Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara to celebrate the official re-opening of the now-independent youth facility.

Courtesy of Alejandro Navarro

The facility on East Canon Perdido Street originally opened in 1938 and today sits across the street from Santa Barbara High School.

"This Community Open House event demonstrated that the legacy and history of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Bárbara must continue," said the new Executive Director of the facility, Mark Alvarado. "Our 84-year history as a Boys and Girls Club was affirmed today by the dozens of community members and dignitaries who attended. Their show of support is a mandate to restore the original Boys and Girls Club in the City of Santa Bárbara."

For more information about the facility, visit their Facebook page.