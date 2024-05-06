Canon Perdido Boys and Girls Club contract terminated due to lack of payment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The agreement between the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County and the Canon Perdido Street downtown facility will terminate as of June 14 due to lack of payment announced the youth organization on Monday.

The United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County explained in a press release about the contract termination that the Canon Perdido Street facility had not provided a payment since 2021 and that the missing payments are currently impacting overall operations across the county.

"Our driving objective following the unfortunate termination of our operating agreement is to continue to ensure we serve the children and families with our Boys and Girls Club programs at our Westside club," said Michael Baker, Chief Executive Officer of the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

Since 2020, the Canon Perdido club was under an operating agreement that was signed instead of a merger of the clubs detailed the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

The Canon Perdido property retained ownership of the site, agreed to financially support the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, and retained control of an endowment detailed United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

"Our Club staff are currently reaching out to families to ensure they know how to find us and schedule transportation to the other clubs," said Nicholas Behrman, Chairman of the Board for the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.