50th anniversary of the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice event comes with sunshine and thousands of spectators

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Thousands of sun lovers, art lovers and music lovers will bring their silly side to the streets of Santa Barbara over the weekend for one of the most fun and unique parades in the country.

The Summer Solstice Parade celebrates 50 years, since it was invented on a whim by a small group dancing their way up the street for a birthday party.

It's turned into a sanctioned Santa Barbara event with amazing energy, community support and creativity from all ages.

There are no logos, no motorized vehicles, and human power is the driving force.

The final touches are in place. The theme for the floats and costumes is: Flights of Fancy.

The parade will be Saturday, June 22 at noon. It starts on Santa Barbara Street at Ortega Street. The route is straight up into Alameda Park where a three-day festival is held. A crowd of over 50,000 is expected.

Friday features an evening music show with several bands, and serves as a warm up of what's to come in the park.

For more information go to : Summer Solstice Celebration