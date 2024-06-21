Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

50th anniversary of the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice event comes with sunshine and thousands of spectators

The 50th Summer Solstice Celebration is set for this weekend in Santa Barbara.
John Palminteri
The 50th Summer Solstice Celebration is set for this weekend in Santa Barbara.
By
today at 12:05 pm
Published 12:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Thousands of sun lovers, art lovers and music lovers will bring their silly side to the streets of Santa Barbara over the weekend for one of the most fun and unique parades in the country.

The Summer Solstice Parade celebrates 50 years, since it was invented on a whim by a small group dancing their way up the street for a birthday party.

It's turned into a sanctioned Santa Barbara event with amazing energy, community support and creativity from all ages.

There are no logos, no motorized vehicles, and human power is the driving force.

The final touches are in place. The theme for the floats and costumes is: Flights of Fancy.

The parade will be Saturday, June 22 at noon. It starts on Santa Barbara Street at Ortega Street. The route is straight up into Alameda Park where a three-day festival is held. A crowd of over 50,000 is expected.

Friday features an evening music show with several bands, and serves as a warm up of what's to come in the park.

For more information go to : Summer Solstice Celebration

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content