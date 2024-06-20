MOXI welcomes its one millionth guest with a special surprise

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Someone will be surprised today when they walk into the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation (MOXI) in Santa Barbara. They will be the one-millionth guest.

It's unknown who it will be or when, but there will be gifts waiting along with a celebration.

MOXI opened in 2017. It is located in what was once a vacant piece of land on State Street next to the Santa Barbara train station.

In a news release MOXI President and CEO Robin Gose said, “What an accomplishment! We're thrilled to have become such an integral part of the Santa Barbara experience and a trusted resource for science learning. We're looking forward to many years of fun and discovery ahead."

She said the museum is playing a role in the love for science at all ages. New exhibits and concepts are introduced annually. There's also a summer camp taking place.

MOXI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.