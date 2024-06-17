Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Nutritious lunches being offered all summer through the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County

The Picnic in the Park program is feeding children countywide this summer through the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.
Food Bank of Santa Barbara County
The Picnic in the Park program is feeding children countywide this summer through the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.
By
Published 12:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – With school out, many students are in need of a healthy lunch, and that's just what the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County is serving up.

The summertime "Picnic in the Park" program is now underway county wide. It is available for kids age 18 and under.

When school is out during the summer months, many low income families who get a lunch at school won’t be able to receive a similar meal without this program. It fills the gap.

Most of the locations are at parks, but there's also a lunch site at the main downtown Santa Barbara library.

There are eight locations in the north county and three in the south county.

For more information go to: Picnic in the Park.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Food Bank of Santa Barbara County
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content