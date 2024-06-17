Nutritious lunches being offered all summer through the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – With school out, many students are in need of a healthy lunch, and that's just what the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County is serving up.

The summertime "Picnic in the Park" program is now underway county wide. It is available for kids age 18 and under.

When school is out during the summer months, many low income families who get a lunch at school won’t be able to receive a similar meal without this program. It fills the gap.

Most of the locations are at parks, but there's also a lunch site at the main downtown Santa Barbara library.

There are eight locations in the north county and three in the south county.

For more information go to: Picnic in the Park.