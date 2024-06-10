SCE ready to repair damage along trail to Inspiration Point

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Hikers who want to hike to Inspiration Point may want to hike it soon as Southern California Edison has plans to close a good portion of it for repairs that could take six months.

SCE spokesperson Gabriela Ornelas will restore unintended damage caused by crews to maintenance along the Mission Canyon access road in 2019

Hikers and dog walkers including Jan Wienphal have noticed noticed the damage.

"They ruined the creek bed and the waterfall up at the end of this paved park and they have ruined a bunch of native plants and now what they are doing is, you know, taking 6 months to clean up what they did, the illegal mess they made before, that is what really get's my goat," said Wienpal.,

Some including Millennia Gamez and Leonel Quevas of Simi Valley heard about the area on TikToc.

"He actually found it on TikTok, we thought it was really great trail, we there for an hour and had a really great time."l .

"A full closer means there will be no public entry from the inspiration point trailhead from the top of tunnel road through the construction period the full closer is necessary because there will be involving heavy equipment and that is a hazard to the general public, " said Ornelas.

"It is kind of sad because this is the most frequent trail that I visit," said hiker Rose Gonzales "

People who live in the area may not mind fewer cars parked along road but will miss access to a favorite trail.

SCE still needs a Land Use permit from Santa Barbara County to move forward with the project.

They won't be able to confirm a start date without a permit.

