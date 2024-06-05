More freeway lanes and roundabout work coming to the Santa Barbara-Montecito intersection

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The blended area where Montecito meets Santa Barbara is going to see more traffic flow improvements in the coming months. It will include the Cabrillo and Los Patos roundabout by the Andrea Clark Bird Refuge and also a widening project on Highway 101

"In 1924 there was a roundabout envisioned right at this location" said supervising Transportation Planner Jessica Grant at Cabrillo Boulevard where the work is taking place. Speaking in a City of Santa Barbara informational video she said that this will "mark the 100 years that the original envisioning for this intersection is coming to fruition."

She said the finished project will be beneficial for pedestrians, bike riders and cars. Currently there's a tough convergence with many people using different transportation sources sharing the roadway.

Underground trenches have been dug out to work on utility lines, and a large power pole was part of the work-around concerns. The intersection will remain open throughout the project. Workers with traffic control signs are in place.

Funds are coming from the Highway 101 improvement project and other sources.

The freeway work is part of the larger project nearby where Highway 101 is getting an extra lane in each direction. Northbound work begins this summer.

Together these projects will both have a summertime schedule. The Highway 101 work will have many more months on the calendar with improvements scheduled for lanes, ramps and bridges.

For more information go to: Cabrillo and Los Patos roundabout or SBCAG.