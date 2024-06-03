UCSB workers walk off the job in solidarity with other campus protests demanding defense contractor divestment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A third wave of campuses, that includes UCSB, have joined the Stand Up strikes.

UCSB workers ,who walked off the job Monday, are demanding divestment from defense contractors profiting from the Israel Hamas War that began in early October when Hamas attacked Israel and took hostages.

Protesters said they don't want innocent Palestinians caught in the middle.

Their union Local 4811 is under the umbrella of the United Automobile Aerospace and Agricultural Implements Workers of America and they voted to authorize a strike in May.

"The workers on this campus have received retaliatory emails from the university stating that if we do strike it is illegal," said protestor Madeline Vailhe.

Some students and faculty members joined the strike, too.

"We should respect our workers, we should respect the movement everything is interconnected," said student Brenda Gonzales.

Global Studies Assistant Professor Charmine Chua said the push back happening on other UC campuses has been disturbing.

She doesn't want to see any interference.

"What is harming students ability to learn is the Universities of California sicking cops on protesters repressing our right to protest, repressing students ability to exercise their free speech. "

Union worker Isaac Miller said the Stand Up strikes are united because they bargain together and they are all one union.

"When Santa Cruz has riot police attacking them for no discernible reason, just expressing their free speech, that is us."

Some of the protestors are researchers who wont be researching and teaching assistant who won't be teaching or grading papers as graduation day nears.

Laura Snell is a teaching assistant who said that is her way of withholding work.

Solo Payne and Cameron Kennedy Douglas are working on their final film papers before they graduate and they are worried they won't get the input they need or their grades.

At the same time they understand the cause.

Workers and students also left their mark in chalk.

A chalk drawing accused the Chancellor of genocide, another said there are not more universities in Gaza.

Someone else drew the Israel flag in chalk on the step near the library and on a planter.

Nearby pro-Palestian students have been camping on a campus lawn for weeks, but some students said many go home at note due to the recent cold temperatures.

Most of the people we spoke to would like to see an end to the war and violence in the Middle East.

Your News Channel will have more on the Stand Up protests tonight on the news.