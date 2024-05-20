Central Coast businesses prepare for busy Memorial Day Weekend

BUELLTON, Calif.-Some families visit Flying Flags RV Resort & Campgrounds over the Memorial Day weekend year after year.

Resort General Managers Jim Colvin said he has seen people who learned to ride a bicycle at the resort, teaching their kids to ride a bike.

They can swim, play basketball, enjoy the kids jungle gym or go to town.

They often visit Buellton, Solvang, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez businesses and wineries during the holiday weekend.

The park staff tries to make it easy to check in.

"It is one of the biggest weekends of the year and we are socked in solid. It is really very busy on Thursday and Friday we have close to 300 check ins," said Colvin, "So, we have done it for years we have express check in it is right outside everyone just pulls up. Our whole staff goes out there and they don't even have to get out of their car."

There are simple RV parking spaces and areas with all the extras depending on how much people wish to spend.

Jeff Burt is spending a few nights at the resort visiting family before heading to a lake destination.

He said it's a nice place to visit for the whole family.

Flying Flags also has plenty of American flags flying.

They serve as reminder that Memorial Day isn't just time off, it is a holiday honoring the men and women who have died while serving in the military.