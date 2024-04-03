Rideshare app Lyft expands green mode to Santa Barbara area

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rideshare company Lyft has expanded its Green mode to include 22 cities and 40 airports including Santa Barbara.

Green mode allows customers to request an electric or hybrid vehicle pick them up through the Lyft app.

"Electric and hybrid vehicles are incredibly popular. More than 20% of rides on the Lyft platform are currently in a ‘green’ vehicle. We intend to keep growing that number. With Green mode in dozens of new cities and airports, we’ve made it easier for riders to choose lower-emission trips wherever they need to go," said Audrey Liu, Lyft’s Executive Vice President of Rider Experience.

Originally, green mode first launched in 14 select cities and is part of Lyft's commitment to reaching 100 percent electric vehicles on their platform by the end of 2030.

The new cities, regions, and their corresponding airports included in the expansion are:

Austin

New York

Chicago

Washignton D.C.

Denver

Spokane

Los Angeles

Orange County

Portland

Phoenix

San Diego

Santa Barbara

Seattle

San Francisco

Silicon Valley

Sacramento

Napa and Sonoma Counties

Tacoma

Edmonton

Vancouver

Toronto

Greater Toronto Area

Airports now included in Lyft's Green mode are listed below: