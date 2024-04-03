Rideshare app Lyft expands green mode to Santa Barbara area
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rideshare company Lyft has expanded its Green mode to include 22 cities and 40 airports including Santa Barbara.
Green mode allows customers to request an electric or hybrid vehicle pick them up through the Lyft app.
"Electric and hybrid vehicles are incredibly popular. More than 20% of rides on the Lyft platform are currently in a ‘green’ vehicle. We intend to keep growing that number. With Green mode in dozens of new cities and airports, we’ve made it easier for riders to choose lower-emission trips wherever they need to go," said Audrey Liu, Lyft’s Executive Vice President of Rider Experience.
Originally, green mode first launched in 14 select cities and is part of Lyft's commitment to reaching 100 percent electric vehicles on their platform by the end of 2030.
The new cities, regions, and their corresponding airports included in the expansion are:
- Austin
- New York
- Chicago
- Washignton D.C.
- Denver
- Spokane
- Los Angeles
- Orange County
- Portland
- Phoenix
- San Diego
- Santa Barbara
- Seattle
- San Francisco
- Silicon Valley
- Sacramento
- Napa and Sonoma Counties
- Tacoma
- Edmonton
- Vancouver
- Toronto
- Greater Toronto Area
Airports now included in Lyft's Green mode are listed below:
- Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- Nashville International Airport
- Logan International Airport (Boston)
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
- Colorado Springs Airport
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
- Newark Liberty International Airport
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston)
- McCarran International Airport (Las Vegas)
- Orlando International Airport
- Miami International Airport
- Ontario International Airport (California)
- Philadelphia International Airport
- Pittsburgh International Airport
- Roberts Field (Redmond Municipal Airport)
- Calgary International Airport