Oxnard Police arrest man for multiple firearm violations Tuesday

Oxnard Police Department
OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department (OPD) officers arrested a 23-year-old man for possession of a loaded firearm and multiple firearm violations early Tuesday morning.

According to the OPD, officers contacted the man at around midnight and upon learning of the 9mm firearm in his possession, later detained and arrested him.

Those with more information on the case or other criminal activity are encouraged to contact the Ventura County Crime Stoppers unit with anonymous tips at 800-222-8477.

Oxnard Police Department

