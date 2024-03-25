Validation Ale expanding uptown from Funk Zone

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A popular brewery in The Funk Zone is expanding uptown.

Work started over the weekend on Validation Ale's second location on De La Vina Street. This is on the 28-hundred block, at the site of the former New SiChuan Garden.

The facade's old, brown shingles are coming off.

Brian and Briana Deignam, owners of Validation Ale, told your NewsChannel that renovation plans on the roughly 2,600 square foot space include large, glass roll-up doors that will open to an outdoor patio, giving the business a modern look.

"We're excited about opening a location that is even more catered to locals and serving the neighborhoods surrounding," said Brian Deignam.

The new location will also have a large pizza oven, along with popular smash burger and chicken favorites and, family-friendly seating.

Customers can expect the same Validation Ale leaderboard concept, using real time sales to determine which beers they brew.

Brian Deignam said the couple hopes to open mid-summer this year.