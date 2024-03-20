Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Section of Alameda Padre Serra closed to vehicular traffic for parts of next week

City of Santa Barbara
Published 3:13 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City's Street Operations Production Paving crew will close Alameda Padre Serra to through traffic between Dover Road and Las Alturas Road for a portion of next week.

This part of the road will be closed between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 25 to March 28 to fix potholes in the area.

Alameda Padre Serra will be available to vehicles during non-construction hours but the following workdays and hours could be changed due to weather or other circumstances:

Paving Schedule: 

·         Monday 3/25700 & 800 blocks of Alameda Padre Serra   

·         Tuesday 3/26900 - 1200 blocks of Alameda Padre Serra   

·         Wednesday 3/27: 900 - 1200 blocks of Alameda Padre Serra   

Vehicles between Las Alturas and Dover Road should prepare for detours due to road repairs on March 28 during those same hours.

For more information about pavement maintenance, visit the city's website.

Caleb Nguyen

