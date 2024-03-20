Old Spanish Days Fiesta announces theme for 100th-anniversary festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Old Spanish Days (OSD) festival announced a theme for its 100th anniversary event at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Many gathered in front of Lobero Theatre to reveal this year's "Viva el Centenario!" theme, translated to "Long Live the 100th!".

OSD 2024 El Presidente Brian Schwabecher shared his excitement for this year's historic landmark for the organization.

“The 100th year of Fiesta is going to be big. We are focused truly on collaboration for our community events. The announcement of the theme of Fiesta’s 100th Anniversary is an exciting moment for our community. Viva el Centenario is recognition for a rare and unique milestone achieved by not only our Fiesta organization, but the sponsors, participants and volunteers that have contributed immensely over the last 100 years. The theme, we hope, also provides a new beginning where we celebrate past and present, but also the longevity and passion needed to sustain our Fiesta well into the future.” OSD 2024 El Presidente Brian Schwabecher

Schwabecher mentioned that traditional Fiesta events will return this summer and several other community Fiestas would be available in celebration of the festival's 100th year.

For more information on this year's exciting event later this summer, go to the Old Spanish Days website.