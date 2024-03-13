Skip to Content
Man arrested for felony domestic violence on Padaro Lane off-ramp Wednesday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
By
today at 5:56 pm
Published 6:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for felony domestic violence on the Padaro off-ramp off of Highway 101 northbound on Wednesday.

Multiple callers reported to your News Channel that deputies had weapons drawn while stopped on the off-ramp.

More information will be added to this article as the man is processed state Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

