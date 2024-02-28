Power knocks out businesses in parts of downtown Santa Barbara for the second week in a row

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For the second time in two weeks, power is out in parts of downtown Santa Barbara at State St. and Cota St. The cause is believed to be an underground equipment failure.

Many restaurants, including Yona Redz and Joe's Cafe, were dark at lunchtime.

Other restaurants planning to open for dinner, like the Palace and Black Sheep, did not have a timeline for reopening.

Collectively, the outage will cost businesses in that area thousands of dollars in meals and stored food.

Updates are expected to be posted on the Southern California Edison outage map.

Jonathan "Yona" Estrada, the owner of Yona Redz, said he was frustrated and did not get enough information to plan what to do next. By mid-day, he said he would be closed the rest of the day and said he would be looking into buying a generator.

He also wanted to go get his original grill and cook out front like he did when he started as a Westside pop up.

Estrada was out of power the morning of February 19 but recovered by about 12:30 p.m. when a transformer on a pole nearby blew out.