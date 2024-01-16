La Cumbre Plaza housing development prompts Community Open House on Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Macy's at La Cumbre Plaza, one of Santa Barbara's last department stores, is targeted for a large housing project and is the focus of a Community Open House happening Wednesday, January 17.

(Courtesy: The Neighborhood State & Hope)

The City of Santa Barbara has project details posted on its website.

"The project includes 642 rental units comprised of moderate and very-low affordable, senior option units, market-rate units and a variety of retail, dining, commercial and public spaces."

For reference, the City of Santa Barbara included income categories in its Housing Element, released in 2023. (The numbers have likely changed since then.)

(Courtesy: City of Santa Barbara HCD Review)

The proposed housing project slated for upper State Street is dubbed The Neighborhood at State and Hope and is the vision of Matthew and Jim Taylor, a father and son team and longtime Santa Barbara residents.

This parcel is included in the 2023-2031 Housing Element Suitable Sites Inventory.

If approved, Macy's would be demolished and the multi-level development would be built on the 8.7 acre parcel. The City is reviewing a waiver to exceed the city's 60 foot height restriction by more than 16 feet.

Wednesday's Community Open House is open to the public, to discuss the project's elements, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Grace Fisher Foundation Inclusive Arts Clubhouse (across from Williams-Sonoma.)

Preliminary Concept Review by the Architectural Board of Review is anticipated in February; the City anticipates the project will go before the Planning Commission for consideration, this Summer.