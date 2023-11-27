Skip to Content
Assistance League of Santa Barbara holiday pop up has rare finds

Published 1:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Assistance League of Santa Barbara has had big crowds for its holiday pop-up shop, in part because of the rare finds.

Collectable, classic and specially picked items are for available at the Santa Barbara Assistance League sale Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1259 Veronica Springs Rd. in Santa Barbara.

The shop was also open on Saturday.

One-of-a-kind items are among the finds. The selection includes wreaths, bows, nativity scenes, unique gifts, "ugly" holiday sweaters and glittery gowns.

The 75-year old group uses the funds to help 16 organizations, many of them for children and seniors, throughout the year.

In addition to the pop-up, the Assistance League also operates a thrift store on the property.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

