Students lead “Stand Up for Israel” march in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Members of Jewish student groups at the University of California, Santa Barbara organized a peaceful march on Sunday.

They called the event "Stand Up for Israel: Never Again is Now."

Instead of marching on their UCSB campus, they marched in downtown Santa Barbara from lower State Street to Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

They made sure to stay on the side lawn away from weddings going on nearby.

Student speakers shared their thoughts about the war between Israel and Hamas.

Eyal Wrobel who is the president of Students Supporting Israel said it is a hard time to be a pro-Israel on campus.

Wrobel said his family moved from France to Santa Barbara hoping to get away from antisemitism.

"There is no solution that excludes the Palestinians, there is no solution that excludes the Israelis and I think the most important thing today is if we are able to have discussions together," said Wrobel, " To have conversations, just get to know each other, that is one big step toward peace at the end of the day,"

UCSB Associated Student President Tessa Veksler also spoke to the crowd.

She said each year and every couple of months, Jewish students ask for community support in the fight against antisemitism.

"It is sad that even a conflict that is happening miles away insights antisemitism and violence against Jews," said Veklser.

She said there has not been enough tangible change.

"There is demonetization of innocent human lives whether it is Palestinians dying in Gaza, whether it be Israelis, Jews that are dying in Israel, so to me it is just a wake-up call." said Veksler, "Put the politics aside, regardless of what you think, and see the humanity. It takes a human to mourn the lives of innocent people that don't deserve what they are going through right now, what they are experiencing."

Student organizer Malcolm Brabec shared a megaphone with students who have served in the Israel Defense Force and those with family in Israel.

"It makes me happy to see that we have so many people standing with us in these hard times," said Brabec.

They called for a moment of silence for the victims of the violence just as the Courthouse clock-tower bells chimed.

Participants thanked Santa Barbara Police officers for making them feel safe.

They did not see any counter-protesters during their event.