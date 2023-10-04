Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

First responders airlift injured hiker Wednesday morning

Montecito Fire Department
By
today at 1:10 pm
Published 2:38 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. – Montecito Fire Department responded to a trail rescue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a 57-year-old man who had fallen about 30 feet and suffered minor cuts and bruises.

According to Montecito Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Department Air Support Unit 964 hoisted the stuck man and assessed him for his injuries.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Montecito Fire Department
outdoors
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
trail rescue

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content