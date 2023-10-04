First responders airlift injured hiker Wednesday morning
MONTECITO, Calif. – Montecito Fire Department responded to a trail rescue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a 57-year-old man who had fallen about 30 feet and suffered minor cuts and bruises.
According to Montecito Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Department Air Support Unit 964 hoisted the stuck man and assessed him for his injuries.
TRAIL RESCUE: Today at 10:30AM, Montecito Fire responded to a trail rescue on the Hot Springs Trail. 57yo male was hiking off the main trail & became stuck when he slid about 30 ft. SBC Copter 964 hoisted him out.— Montecito Fire (@montecitofire) October 4, 2023
Thanks SBC Fire, @SBC_SAR & AMR for assisting us. Hike safely! pic.twitter.com/jo56ioVdlB