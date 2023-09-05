Water main break creates geyser-like release

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-A water main break sent a geyser of water into the air.

It started around 4 p.m. above the 500 block of Via Rueda in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County.

County fire crews accessed the break off of Viejo Drive.

Neighbors could hear the gushing water and watched from Puente Dr.

"We walked across here because we go on a walk and we saw this channel down here never has water in it. I said, oh, my god. I heard something. And then I saw that up there. It was just heartbreaking," said Mary Ince, who lives nearby.

It created a muddy mess in at least two backyards.

Some firefighters chained into rain boots after their boots got covered in mud.

County fire crews called the gas company to prevent problems with a possible gas lines underground nearby.

They said the hillside was compromised, but by 5 p.m. they had the area stabilized.

Water is still flowing down drainage ditches.

Some residents said their water was temporarily turned off.

