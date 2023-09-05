Stanley Cup skates into Goleta’s Ice in Paradise rink— generates frenzy among hockey fans

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The oldest sports trophy awarded in North America came to Goleta’s Ice in Paradise rink Tuesday.

Lifelong hockey fans went wild getting to see the Stanley Cup in person.

I expected people to come out, but I expect a line of, you know, a couple hundred people waiting to see the Stanley Cup, which is amazing… I'm glad that I was able to, you know, provide this for them,” said Vegas Golden Knights Executive Robert Foley.

Some rubbed it for good luck, while others kissed the coveted 131 year old chalice.

“ I'm not going to wash this hand because I touched the Stanley Cup. I had my hand on it,” said Robert Kotowski who works as a Coach with California Blind and Adaptive Sports.

Goleta resident Brandon Montano placed his 8 month year old daughter in the cup, posing for an iconic photo.

The Stanley Cup is the only North American sports trophy that has the names of every winner engraved on it.

The players’ names will be on there for the next 65 years.

“You have 13 years around the band here. And once that's filled, this one will be removed and placed at the Hockey Island fame in Toronto. Then another band will be placed here, so it'll always be three feet tall and 36 pounds,” said Hockey Hall of Fame Cup Keeper Mario Della-Savia.

Many said it would be a core memory they would never forget.

“To be able to see that in person and touch it and hug it, those type of experiences are life changing,” said Chris Stringham, who made the trip down from San Luis Obispo with his 7 year old son Donovan.

“It's special to know how many people who loved the sport and been able to see that and touch it or drink from it, you know? So it's special. If I were going to go with it with my own eyes,” said local hockey player Julien Brooks.



This year's Stanley Cup winner was the Vegas Golden Knights.



The team's owner, Bill Foley, has a home in Santa Barbara and owns businesses in the area.