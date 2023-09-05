Farm to Bar toasts 12th anniversary with Maui fundraiser at Wildcat Lounge in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -Farm to Table may be more well known but Farm to Bar has been around for awhile in Santa Barbara.

Farm to Bar toasted its 12th anniversary with a Maui relief fundraiser at the Wildcat Lounge in Santa Barbara on Tuesday night.

Tuesday nights are when Farm to Bar drinks are made with fresh ingredients from the farmer's market on State Street.

"Farm to Bar is what we do where, you know, we go down to the farmer's market and pick out whatever works best that day for spices, whatever might be and then we bring it over to the Wildcat, which is known as the Wild Dance Club, " said Shawn Belway, "We made cocktails out of these farmers market ingredients, in 12 years there has never been a menu."'

They asked customers what they like and go from there.

Belway is a co-founder of Farm to Bar with Patrick Reynolds who says customers enjoy unique drinks.

"We just wanted a place where it's drinking to remember instead of just a drink to forget," said Reynolds.

Belway's girlfriend is from Maui and her family is there now, so they decided to make the anniversary a benefit.

"Out there right now, they need all the help they can get," Belway.

They invited dancers from Hula Anyone to perform.

And while they hula danced a dog named Lindsey strolled through the performance.

Wildcat owner Bob Stout said 100 percent of the evening's sales will benefit people in Maui.

Wildcat was packed.

People can enjoy Farm to Bar drinks every Tuesday at Wildcat located at 15 W. Ortega St.

They can follow Farm to Bar on Instagram.

For information visit https://wildcatlounge.com about Hula Anyone visit https://hulaanyone.com

