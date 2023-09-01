Formerly unhoused locals moving in to brand new housing development

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— A new housing project is changing the lives of over 2 dozen people who have experienced homelessness.

The Vera Cruz Village on East Cota Street is officially up and running.

Friday is move in day and a fresh start for many locals like Joe Alfaro.

“Tomorrow, when I get in here is the reality. I've been dreaming. I mean, I've been coming here every night looking. The place is beautiful. I haven't been inside yet, but, you know, it's it's a great opportunity for me and all the other people that are going to come here,” said Joe Alfaro.

Alfaro had been living out of his car for 3 years. Each day was an internal battle of survival.

“Not having your own bathroom is a big deal when you live in the street. Money was a big issue. It came to be a big issue, but you learn how to cope with problems and you make this existencia a little bit easier,” said Alfaro.

Alfaro is one of several people that will be getting to stay in Vera Cruz Village’s permanent housing.

The facility provides 28 affordable housing units in addition to free internet, a community room, and essential support services.

Housing officials say the goal here is housing retention.

“The supportive services team will work closely with folks, whether it's lining up jobs or applying for benefits like SSI and Medi-Cal, connecting with health care providers, behavioral health providers, accessing food,” said Alice Villarreal Redit, who has spent decades working for the City of Santa Barbara Housing Authority.

And even though this housing project will transform the lives of dozens of people… experts say there’s a lot more work to be done.

“We need a multitude more of these types of developments, not only in Santa Barbara City, the county, but across the country,” said Executive Director City of Santa Barbara Rob Fredericks.

As for future plans, Joe Alfaro says his dream is to get back into the world of music and television.

Having a permanent place to live makes dreams like that a lot closer to being a reality.