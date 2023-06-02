Local Butterfly Exhibit features record number of butterfly species.

Skip to Content
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s annual summer butterfly exhibit is open to the public.

It’s called Butterflies Alive, and it features more than 24 tropical butterfly species from Costa Rica.

This is an immersive experience where visitors can enjoy a beautiful garden as butterflies flutter around them.

This year features more species than ever before.

Museum admission includes access to this exhibit. The exhibit will be open through September 4th.

