Santa Barbara Public Library reopens main level following months-long construction

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Public Library announced it reopened its main level after its closure from January to March for construction.

The main level now includes access to fiction, DVDs, and audiobooks on CDs for browsing.

Additionally, the Central Library’s slate of programs has increased with weekly early literacy classes, activities for school-age kids, special events for teens, and lectures and learning opportunities for adults.

For more information you can visit the Library’s website at SBPLibrary.org.