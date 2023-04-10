Carpinteria celebrates first direct-current electric vehicle charging station

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – On Monday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the first direct-current fast-charging station in Carpinteria.

The station is located at The Shepard Place Shops at 1001 Casitas Pass Rd. and was constructed by The Towbes Group using a Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District's (SBCAPCD) Clean Air Grant.

This direct-current charging station has two charging ports and can charge an electric car up to 100 miles in 10 minutes.

“I am thrilled that The Towbes Group has installed the first DCFC electric vehicle fast charger at the

Shephard Place Shops right here in Carpinteria,” said County Supervisor Das Williams, who also serves

on SBCAPCD’s Board of Directors and spoke at today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Increasing the use of

electric vehicles is vital to our air quality and climate protection, and a convenient fast charger right next

to great restaurants and shopping is a needed step.”

The Towbes Group, Inc., a property management company headquartered in Santa Barbara, received approximately $100,000 in funding through the SBCAPCB's Clean Air Grants program.

Since 2011, these Clean Air Grants have contributed over $3.1 million toward electric vehicle infrastructure projects across the county including 274 electric vehicle chargers.

“The Towbes Group and the owners of Shepard Place Shops are proud to partner with FreeWire and

Pardagim Electric to bring the very first DCFC EV Fast Charger to our patrons and neighbors in

Carpinteria. We are resolute in our commitment to support and foster the vibrancy of the communities

where our properties are located and firmly believe that promoting environmentally sound practices is

an integral part of what we do. Bringing this new high-speed EV charger to our community is a source of

pride for our team and we hope that these efforts will encourage other important community

partnerships and green initiatives,” said the CEO of The Towbes Group, Robert Skinner.

For an interactive map of alternative fueling stations nation-wide, click here.