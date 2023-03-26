Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
5:04 pm
12:48 pm

Santa Barbara Historical Museum offers exclusive look into portraits of Clarence Mattei

Clarence Mattei

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The Santa Barbara Historical Museum hosted an exhibit featuring the early works of the late artist Clarence Mattei, son of the man who founded Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos.

This exhibit offers an exclusive look into the portraits Mattei painted when he was a teenager.

Alongside these never before exhibited portraits are paintings and drawings of national and local public figures from his personal artist mentor to President Herbert Hoover.

This exhibit will be open to the public through September 24th.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

