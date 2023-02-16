Iconic Santa Barbara Zoo Masai Giraffe Michael has died at the age of 16

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Zoo announced the beloved well-known elder Masai Giraffe Michael who assisted in maintaining a healthy population of the species has died at the age of 16.

Micheal spent 11 of the 16 years at the Santa Barbara Zoo siring 11 calves with the most recent male calf boring January 2022 residing at the same zoo.

Vice President of Animal Care & Health of the Santa Barbara Zoo Dr. Julie Barnes reflected on the gentle giant.

“Although very large, he was so gentle and engaging, and he was an excellent father to his calves. He connected with thousands of visitors at the feeding deck, giving them the opportunity to marvel and appreciate this iconic and unique species. Additionally, his contribution to the population by siring 11 calves has been vital to the genetic health and sustainability of the population, which is now endangered in the wild.”

Zoo staff euthanized Michael after a long battle with arthritis and related health issues over the past year that significantly impacted his quality of life. Michael was well cared for as a generic giraffe with the zoo installing soft surfaces for aging joints, performing regular hoof trimming, and adminstering pain medications to keep him comfortable.

Visitors that engaged with the animal, shared memories, and staff that contributed to the long life and care of Michael will carry on the legacy of the Masai Giraffe.